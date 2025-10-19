Stanford Wins Instant Classic Over Florida State
The first-ever game between Stanford and Florida State was an instant classic that ended at the goal line. Stanford stayed undefeated at home with a huge 20-13 upset win, moving to 3-0, 3-4 on the year, and they kept their hopes of playing in a bowl game alive.
Florida State fought until the end, but came up an inch or two short of tying the game after time expired. Stanford committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone as the clock reached zero, leading to a free play for FSU from the two yard line. They went with a shovel pass to running back Gavin Sawchuk, but he was deemed stopped just short by the Cardinal defense after review.
While penalties destroyed Stanford's chances of an upset win last week at SMU, they were propelled by untimely penalties from FSU on Saturday night. The Seminoles committed 13 penalties for 87 yards in this one, giving the Cardinal first downs and more chances to run the clock.
Neither team was perfect by any means, but Stanford did enough to come out ahead.
Battle of the Backups
Injuries were the story of the game on Saturday night between the Stanford Cardinal and the Florida State Seminoles. FSU came in needing a win to snap their three-game losing streak, and potentially even save the job of head coach Mike Norvell.
Stanford wanted a win to at least match their total from the past four years, while keeping open a glimmer of hope for a bowl game appearance. They did so with what will likely be their gutsiest performance of the season.
In the second quarter, Stanford lost running back Micah Ford, quarterback Ben Gulbranson, and cornerback Collin Wright to injury all within the span of minutes. With Stanford playing well up to that point and holding a 13-10 lead heading to the half, losing three key starters looked like it could end the hopes for this upset.
Late in the fourth quarter, with Stanford leading by a touchdown and FSU driving into Cardinal territory, Seminole QB Tommy Castellanos ran the ball for a huge first down, but after he slid, Stanford linebacker Mitch Leigber hit him late and was called for targeting, which led to his ejection for the rest of the game, along with landing him a suspension for the first half of next week's contest.
With 2:14 remaining on the game clock and true freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry now under center for the Seminoles, their hopes relied on his shoulders beginning with 1st and 10 from the Stanford 41. A once-promising drive would stall out at the 39, and FSU would turn the ball over on downs.
Stanford would get the ball back and earn one first down, but FSU would burn all of their timeouts to save the clock. Stanford was unable to move the ball much further, and ended up punting it back to Florida State with 1:03 left in the game, clinging to a seven point lead.
The drive began at their own 20 yard line, but with no timeouts, and the opposition needing a touchdown to tie, the Cardinal were allowing some yards to be had in order to keep the clock running. The big play of the drive came on 3rd and 22 from the FSU 38, when Sperry unleashed a hail mary to the Stanford nine, which was hauled in by Micahi Danzy.
That play led to the late-game shenanigans, including the pass interference call as time expired. With ten seconds left, this game looked to be over, but there ended up being plenty of fight left in Florida State.
The Drive of the Season
While the Stanford offense didn't find much of a rhythm once Gulbranson exited the contest, backup Elijah Brown did help lead the Cardinal down the field on a seven-minute, 94-yard drive in the third quarter that resulted in what would be the difference-making touchdown in this one.
Starting pinned back at their own four yard line, Cole Tabb ran Stanford to a first down, then Brown found Sam Roush for an eight yard gain. At that point they had some breathing room. A couple of plays later, Brown unloaded a 28 yarder to CJ Williams to get the Cardinal inside FSU territory.
The Seminoles were called for a roughing the passer penalty on the next play, pushing the Cardinal attack to the FSU 29. Brown found Roush for another ten, and Tabb followed that up with a 15 yarder to set up first and goal from the four.
Tabb would punch it in for the touchdown on third down, giving Stanford a 20-10 lead, which was all the space they needed on the scoreboard. With Ford and Gulbranson both out, Tabb finished with 28 carries for 118 yards and that touchdown and was largely entrusted with the offense in the second half.
Tabb and Roush really stepped up in key spots to give Stanford what it needed in this one, with Williams playing a big role early in the game. Brown finished the game going 6-for-12 passing for 71 yards.
The win also completed the clean sweep of Florida State by Stanford this weekend, with the women's soccer team pulling off a 2-1 win, and women's volleyball earning a 3-1 win on Thursday.