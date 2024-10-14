Stanford football's game against Wake Forest gets kickoff time and TV channel
Suffering a third straight loss after falling on the road to Notre Dame, the Stanford Cardinal (2-4, 1-2 ACC) will return home this week to take on No. 21 SMU, another team that will pose a tough challenge to the rebuilding Cardinal. And while all focus will be on the Mustangs and getting back into the win column for the first time since week four, another game on the Cardinal’s schedule gets a kickoff time, as the team’s matchup against Wake Forest has a time and TV channel officially set.
In what will be the first two-game homestand since weeks one and two, the Cardinal face the Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Stanford Stadium, with the game beginning at 12:30 p.m. (PT).
This will be a game that the Cardinal cannot afford to lose, with six wins needed in order to be eligible for a bowl game. With losses to Clemson, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame having plagued the locker room the last three weeks, and SMU being another team that has been on a tear, it could very well be that the game against Wake Forest becomes a season saver. Facing Virginia Tech at 12:30 and Notre Dame at 12:30, it will be the third noontime kickoff that Stanford will get this season.
Expected to be shown on ACC Network, this will be the second straight week that a Stanford game will air on the network after its matchup against Notre Dame was on NBC. The team will return to being on the ACC Network this week against SMU before once again being on the newwork when it faces Wake Forest.
This will be the first time since 2010 that Stanford and Wake Forest will play each other, with the Cardinal taking home a win in the previous meeting, beating the Demon Deacons 68-24 on September 18, 2010.
Currently sitting in 12th place in the ACC, the Cardinal are tied with the Demon Deacons for that spot, and with both teams having similar seasons, this game could prove to be an exciting matchup. Coming up short the last few weeks, the Cardinal will focus on regrouping this week against SMU before looking to continue that trend when Wake Forest comes to town.