Stanford Football Selects Captains for Boston College Week
Game week is officially here. After a loss to BYU to fall to 0-2 on the new season, the Stanford Cardinal are back in action once again as they prepare to take on the Boston College Eagles.
Playing in their first ACC game since bringing in general manager Andrew Luck and interim head coach Frank Reich, the Cardinal are hungrier than ever for a win and hope to prove that they are ready to compete in a loaded ACC conference.
Ahead of the game against Boston College, the Cardinal named the two weekly captains who would join season-long captains, tight end Sam Roush and defensive back Collin Wright, for the coin toss. For this game, senior wide receiver CJ Williams and senior long snapper Peyton Warford will be captains.
Williams transferred to Stanford this offseason after spending the previous two seasons of his college career at Wisconsin. Losing most of the receiver room from last season to either the transfer portal or the NFL draft, the Cardinal brought Williams in to take on a big role right out of the gate.
In two games this season, Williams has seven catches for 61 yards, leading the team in receptions and is second on the team in yards.
Last season at Wisconson, Williams put together his best campaign, catching 16 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Overall for his career, he has 42 catches for 491 yards and two touchdowns, having played a limited role for his teams up to this point. But this season, Williams has his sights set on changing all that and proving that he is No. 1 receiver material.
Warford, a graduate of Saint Francis High School in nearby Mountain View, is in his second season as the program's primary long snapper, spending his first season with the team as the long snapper only on punts.
Overall for his Stanford career, Warford has four total tackles, and has become a staple in the special teams room. Prior to playing for Stanford, Warford spent his true freshman season in 2022 at Northwestern.
In high school, Warford was an all-league linebacker in addition to handling the long snapping duties, totaling 42 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. But long snapping was always his best skillset, coming out of high school as one of only 26 five-star long snapper recruits in the country.
Stanford and Boston College face off at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Stanford Stadium. The game will be shown on the ACC Network/ESPN.