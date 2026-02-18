Stanford Football Makes Changes to Support Staff

Stanford football is rewarding a couple of key staff members with big time promotions. Late last week, general manager Andrew Luck announced the promotions of two members of Stanford football's support staff.

Matt Doyle, Stanford's former senior associate athletic director and director of football operations and player development, has been named the Associate General Manager for Football Administration. In addition Albert Garcia, the assistant director of football player personnel, has been promoted to Director of Recruiting Strategy and High School Personnel.

Finishing his 26th season with the program after the 2025 campaign ended, Doyle spent the last decade in his prior role and has been an integral part of the program since he joined Stanford back in 2000.

Throughout his tenure at Stanford, Doyle has established multiple programs to help current and former student-athletes, including Stanford Football Alumni United, which involves supporting the program through alumni engagement, mentorship, career development and much more.

He also created the Card4Life program, which helps with career development opportunities for current and former athletes.

Doyle has also been involved with management of the football budget, travel, bowl game coordination, camps and clinics and fundraising. Now, Doyle gets an even bigger role with the program that he essentially helped turn into the modern day iteration that we all know and love.

"Matt is an incredibly valuable piece of the Stanford football program, and in many ways is the glue of our staff," Luck said. He provides unique expertise across many fields and has a work ethic that is unmatched. I’m thrilled for him to begin in this new Associate General Manager role."

Garcia, who joined the program ahead of the 2023 season, has wasted no time in making an impact, and will now oversee the recruiting department while continuing to work very closely with Luck and others in the program's front office in order to keep building Stanford football back up into a national powerhouse.

"Albert is a tireless worker who has proven his merit in his three seasons on The Farm," Luck said. "I’m excited to continue working with him as we build out great recruiting classes with young men who fit the profile of what we are working on building at Stanford."

Under Garcia's guidance, the Cardinal have brought in three top-40 recruiting classes, with many of those players being immediate impact players. Stanford has had at least 22 freshman play in every season between 2023-25.

High school recruiting has always been a big part of Stanford's recipe, but since Garcia joined the program, the transfer portal has become more prevalent on The Farm, with 17 transfers coming in ahead of 2025, more than Stanford has ever had before.

Players that Garcia has helped bring in include Jay Green, Clay Patterson and CJ Williams, all players that earned a spot on the All-ACC team.

Now, the Cardinal will look to keep it going in the hopes that big time success comes to The Farm in 2026. Finishing 4-8 in 2025, the Cardinal's goal for 2026 is to earn a spot in a bowl game for the first time since 2018 all while continuing to develop under new head coach, Tavita Pritchard.