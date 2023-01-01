Stanford Football's New Year's Resolutions

To say that 2022 did not go as Stanford Football had hoped would be an understatement.

The team was riddled with injury, poor play calling, and simply were unable to compete all year. The program decided to go a new direction after David Shaw elected to step down, as Sacramento State's Troy Taylor was tabbed as the new head coach. In being the new head coach, Taylor is responsible for ushering in a new and hopefully much more successful era of Stanford Football.

There is obviously a reason Taylor was brought in as the program has been down for a few years, so with the new year coming starting, I compiled a list of resolutions form the football team. Granted some will be or have been addressed by the new staff, and others are out of their control, but Stanford still would benefit greatly from completing each resolution.