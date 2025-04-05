Stanford Has One of the Best Coaching Trios in College Sports
With the hiring of Frank Reich, Stanford sports programs added another incredible sports mind to the community. In terms of major sports (football, basketball, baseball), it looks like the Cardinal may have one of the best coaching trios in the entire nation.
Let’s take a look at the careers of football head coach Frank Reich, men's basketball Head Coach Kyle Smith, and baseball head coach David Esquer.
Frank Reich
Reich is an incredible football mind. Spending 14 years as a quarterback in the NFL, along with 6 years as a head coach, and multiple others as an intern, quarterback coach, and offensive coordinator.
The coach is known for his stint with the Colts, where he coached five seasons, resulting in two playoff appearances. He also won a super bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2016-17 campaign.
Although he has not coached at the college level just yet, it is fair to expect great things from an already great head coach.
Kyle Smith
Smith just finished up his first season as the Stanford basketball head coach. In year one, Smith brought the Cardinal their first 20-win season since 2019-20, and their most wins (21) since 2014-15. Outside of Stanford, coach Smith has been a coach since 1992, and a head coach since 2010.
His first of the four jobs came with Columbia from 2010-2016, where he led the Lions to three winning seasons in six years, including two CIT appearances, one of which resulted in a championship. In his last season, the Lions finished 25-10, and finished third in the Ivy League.
After his 25-win season, Coach Smith decided to go to the Bay Area, where he led the USF Dons to three straight 20-win seasons from 2016-2019, and two CBI appearances. After USF, Smith went to Washington State, where he spent five seasons winning 20 games twice, and even making the March Madness in his final year.
That brings us to Stanford, where he picked up a 21-win season and an NIT appearance. As a 15 year head coach, eight 20-win seasons and eight postseason appearances is incredible.
David Esquer
Last but certainly not least, Esquer has been a big part of Stanford baseball's success. But before Palo Alto, Esquer spent 17 years in Berkeley, where he led the Bears to 11 winning seasons, including five NCAA Tournament appearances. Of those five, four seasons ended in the regional, while one team made it all the way to the College World Series.
With the retirement of Mark Marquess, Esquer stepped into Stanford hoping to continue their glory. In his first five years at Stanford (not counting the COVID-19 year), Esquer led the Cardinal to the NCAA Tournament all five years, winning the regional four times and making the College World Series three times. After struggling in 2024, Stanford looks to be back on track in 2025.
Overall, all three coaches are phenomenal, and are building Stanford into one of the best athletic programs in the entire nation.