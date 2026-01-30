Stanford Hires Ex-Indianapolis Colts Coach to Staff

Stanford football is very serious about being successful in 2026. Hiring new head coach Tavita Pritchard in November, the Cardinal entered yet another new era ready to put the struggles of recent seasons behind them.

But being a rookie head coach means that it is vitally important to hire a seasoned coaching staff to help you along on the road to glory. That is exactly what Pritchard is doing.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, the Cardinal announced another addition to their coaching staff with the hiring of former Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach, Brian Bratton. Bratton will assume the role of wide receivers coach and bring vast experience in the NFL to The Farm.

The offensive quality control coach for the Colts since 2022, Bratton has played a pivotal role in gameplanning and player development and will look to make a name for himself in his first Power Four job as a lead assistant. Prior to joining the Colts, Bratton spent about eight seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Furman.

Serving as the wide receivers coach in 2015 and '16, Bratton worked his way up the ranks at Furman, getting promoted to special teams coordinator from 2017-20, passing game coordinator in 2021 and ending as the program's offensive coordinator in '22.

A standout wide receiver at Furman, Bratton spent some time on the practice squads of both the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, but after a career in the NFL didn't work out, Bratton went to the CFL and played for the Montreal Alouettes from 2007-12, where he had a successful career.

Ending his CFL tenure with 263 catches for 3,127 yards, Bratton won two Grey Cups with Montreal and was also the winner of the Tom Pate Memorial Trophy in 2012. This trophy is awarded to the player with the best sportsmanship and who made a significant impact on their team and community.

After his playing career ended, Bratton took his first coaching job with North Greenville to be the team's wide receivers coach.

Bratton will take over a wide receiver room that has a lot of questions heading into the new season. While picking up some players in the transfer portal, such as Carter Shaw from UCLA, the Cardinal still need to figure out who their new star pass catcher will be and with a new quarterback under center, that will need to be figured out quickly so that chemistry can be formed.

Recommended Articles: