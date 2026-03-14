Stanford Football Pushing For Coveted Four-Star SoCal Prospect

Stanford football is locked in on the 2026 season, wondering how it can put the last few years behind them and return to the national spotlight. Having hired a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard to pair with second year general manager, Andrew Luck, a new era of Cardinal football will take center stage and try to bring gridiron greatness back to The Farm.

And since taking over their respective roles, Luck and Pritchard have been hard at work on assembling a roster capable of taking the program to new heights. Signing multiple high level recruits and transfer portal prospects, the Cardinal have successfully added important pieces who they hope will be difference makers.

But programs don’t build just for the upcoming season, they also build for the future. The Cardinal are no different and have their sights set on several prospects that will soon be available, such as current Sierra Canyon defensive back, Myles Baker.

Baker, a four-star safety, has been connected to schools like Michigan, but with the Wolverines’ getting a completely new coaching staff and maintaining minimal contact with Baker, the 6-foot-1 star started to shift his attention elsewhere. Taking a recent visit to Stanford, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Cardinal are a destination of interest for Baker.

“Coach Pritchard talked about his belief of the football program and how he and coach Luck envisioned getting the program back to what it once was,” Baker told On3/Rivals.

“They both harped on the academic side of Stanford and the community all around campus,” Baker added.

“Coach Richard spoke about the continued development of young men to men. We were able to sit in with a players’ panel and what stood out the most was the brotherhood and the bond that the players have. Every position is with everyone and it’s a real family that coach Pritchard is building. Stanford has a special relationship and you can clearly see it.”

Set to also visit UCLA and Cal, the Cardinal have a lot of competition to land Baker, but all signs point to the Cardinal being in serious consideration to land his services. If that’s the case, this could be the start of something truly special on The Farm in terms of landing some of the nation’s premier athletes.

Entering the season with a new-look roster, especially at positions such as quarterback, there are still a lot of uncertainties on what to expect from Stanford football this season. But given the amount of players that are buying into the vision that has been laid out, it is not far fetched to think that within a couple of seasons, Stanford will be right there among the top programs in the country.

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