Stanford offers Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank

With early signing day in the books and players all over the country announcing their destinations, it gives programs more clarity as to what needs they need to further address.

Being that Stanford has lost so many grad transfers to the transfer portal and didn't really have a chance to add more recruits to their class, it is now time for Troy Taylor to attack the portal. Something that David Shaw never did, but something Taylor made known that he planned on doing when he took the job. Something that he is holding true too, as Stanford has reportedly offered Harvard left tackle Alec Bank.

Bank, who has started in 20 straight games at left tackle and was named to the Phil Steele All-Ivy League Fourth Team a year ago, will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He would be a huge addition to a Stanford offensive line that will be replacing all five opening day starters from this season, and could use some stability.

Stanford's recruiting class features four offensive linemen, but likely the last thing Taylor wants next season on top of starting an inexperienced quarterback is to have an offensive line made up of freshmen and inexperienced back-ups.

If Bank were to commit to Stanford, it would mark the second transfer in two years that the program has taken in.

According to his Twitter account, he holds other offers from programs such as Kent State, Missouri State, and Marshall.