WATCH: Troy Taylor talks about Stanford's 2023 class and early signing day

With early signing day taking place on Wednesday, Stanford's new head coach Troy Taylor had a lot of ground to make up considering he was so tardy to the party. On the bright side, David Shaw did leave Taylor with a fairly decent class that he was able to add a couple commits too.

The consequence of making it as far as he did with Sacramento State in the FCS Playoffs prevented him from getting into the mix when it comes to developing relationships with recruits, and also hurt when it comes to putting together a staff. Something that was emulated by three-star corner and Oregon commit, Solomon Davis, who enjoyed his visit but was unsure of what the direction of the defense would be.

Stanford hadn't announced a defensive coordinator until late Wednesday, when the hiring of Wisconsin's linebackers coach, Bobby April III, was made public. Taylor met with the media late Wednesday to discuss the class and how his first early signing day at Stanford went.

Taylor was able to bring in the No. 48 class in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 37 class according to On3. The class is headlined by four-star defensive back Jshawn Frausto-Ramos out of St. John Bosco, and four-star quarterback commit in Myles Jackson who reclassified from the class of 2024 and Taylor raved about during the press conference.

Of the 19 players that signed, just one of them will be an early enrollee. Three-star Tiger Bachmeier will be the lone commit to make his way on to campus in the conning months, a player that Taylor praised for his athleticism and fit in his scheme.

The receivers in the class will be crucial as Taylor said he will use about eight a game, which gives the three pass catchers in this class a chance to be in the rotation early. This 2023 class will certainly all have a chance to earn themselves a starting spot even as freshman due to all of the players that Stanford lost to the portal or the NFL Draft.