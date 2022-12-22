Skip to main content

WATCH: Troy Taylor talks about Stanford's 2023 class and early signing day

Troy Taylor was very pleased with the class Stanford brought in
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With early signing day taking place on Wednesday, Stanford's new head coach Troy Taylor had a lot of ground to make up considering he was so tardy to the party. On the bright side, David Shaw did leave Taylor with a fairly decent class that he was able to add a couple commits too.

The consequence of making it as far as he did with Sacramento State in the FCS Playoffs prevented him from getting into the mix when it comes to developing relationships with recruits, and also hurt when it comes to putting together a staff. Something that was emulated by three-star corner and Oregon commit, Solomon Davis, who enjoyed his visit but was unsure of what the direction of the defense would be. 

Stanford hadn't announced a defensive coordinator until late Wednesday, when the hiring of Wisconsin's linebackers coach, Bobby April III, was made public. Taylor met with the media late Wednesday to discuss the class and how his first early signing day at Stanford went. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taylor was able to bring in the No. 48 class in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 37 class according to On3. The class is headlined by four-star defensive back Jshawn Frausto-Ramos out of St. John Bosco, and four-star quarterback commit in Myles Jackson who reclassified from the class of 2024 and Taylor raved about during the press conference. 

Of the 19 players that signed, just one of them will be an early enrollee. Three-star Tiger Bachmeier will be the lone commit to make his way on to campus in the conning months, a player that Taylor praised for his athleticism and fit in his scheme. 

The receivers in the class will be crucial as Taylor said he will use about eight a game, which gives the three pass catchers in this class a chance to be in the rotation early. This 2023 class will certainly all have a chance to earn themselves a starting spot even as freshman due to all of the players that Stanford lost to the portal or the NFL Draft.

 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Recruiting

WATCH: Troy Taylor talks about Stanford's 2023 class and early signing day

By Kevin Borba
London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby April III at practice at the Grove hotel in preparation for the NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Football

Bobby April III announced as Stanford's defensive coordinator

By Kevin Borba
UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Recruiting

Three most underrated classes on Early Signing Day

By Kevin Borba
Oregon and Stanford players fight as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon
Recruiting

Stanford misses out on three-star corner Solomon Davis

By Kevin Borba
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes to the field with his team as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State
Recruiting

Early Signing Day winners: Oregon, Texas among others.

By Kevin Borba
Troy Taylor and his family
Recruiting

Tracking Stanford football's 2023 recruiting class on early signing day

By Kevin Borba
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Recruiting

Four-star tight end Jaden Platt flips commitment from Stanford to Texas

By Kevin Borba
Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods (top) looks down line as his father Tiger Woods marks his ball during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods and son Charlie shine at PNC Championship despite not winning

By Kevin Borba