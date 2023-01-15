Stanford offers Harvard offensive line transfer Mason Williams

One of the biggest criticisms about former Stanford coach and potential Denver Broncos head coaching candidate, David Shaw, was the fact that he wasn't willing to use the transfer portal.

His lack of willingness to use the portal had fans and even media members alike thinking it was simply impossible to do so, but new head coach Troy Taylor is bringing the program into the modern college football era. While Stanford will likely never take in over 20 transfers like USC last year or Colorado this season, Taylor is making major efforts to bolster what is a very inexperienced roster.

In addition to landing FIU linebacker Gaethan Bernadel, Taylor has been putting in a ton of work to improve an offensive line that lost all five opening day starters from a year ago. He already appears to be in great standing with former Harvard left tackle Alec Bank, who actually will be on campus on January 19, and now he is looking to dip back into the Harvard pool for another lineman.

Bank's running mate on the Harvard line, guard Mason Williams, took to Twitter to announce that Stanford has offered him.

Williams can play both guard positions and will also play center if needed. The grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining had a great season this last year, being named a 1st Team All-Ivy selection, 2022 Phil Steele 1st Team All-Ivy selection, and also was named to the 2022 All-ECAC Offense 1st Team.

According to his Twitter, he also holds an offer from Colorado State.

If Taylor could get the Harvard duo, his offensive line who will be blocking for an inexperienced quarterback would dramatically improve.