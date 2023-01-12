Skip to main content

Former Stanford coach David Shaw reportedly interviewed for Denver Broncos opening

The former head coach at Stanford appears to be itching to get back into coaching
When David Shaw stepped down as Stanford's head coach he told the media that it was his time to walk away and that he was ready to be home saying:

"Appreciate my family for putting up with this ridiculous profession for a long time. Really looking forward to watching this team. Looking forward to spending time at home. We'll really see what's next."

Looks like that time at home was too far away from football despite the season ending just a few weeks ago, as according to reports by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the now former Stanford coach interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching opening. He did also possibly foreshadow that he wasn't done coaching in the long term when speaking to the media for the last time as he also said:

“Notice I did not use the word retirement. I've not said the word retirement. As I said, this is time for me to step away, a time for Stanford to find that next person to lead."

Schefter added that Shaw "is interested in returning to the pro game" after having stints as as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens from 1997 to 2005.

Shaw walked away from Stanford as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and although things declined the last few years, he led the program to highs they had never experienced before. When Shaw took over for Jim Harbaugh who left Stanford to take the 49ers gig, Stanford won double-digit games in five of his first six years.

His predecessor is also someone who reportedly is vying for this Broncos job, as it was reported earlier Tuesday that Harbaugh, who is currently Michigan's head coach, interviewed for the job and talked with Denver's management for two hours. Shaw being associated with an NFL opening is not shocking, as he was viewed as running the program like an NFL team and his scheme is very compatible with pro ball.

It also doesn't come as a shock due to the fact that the ever-changing world of college football appeared to have left him behind with NIL and the transfer portal. Don't be surprised if he ends up landing on an NFL staff this offseason.  

An interesting thing to keep in mind is that Condoleezza Rice, who is the director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford, is part of the search committee for the Broncos. 

