Stanford QB plans to enter transfer portal
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson appears headed for the transfer portal, according to reports. This post on "X" was also re-posted by Lamson himself.
Lamson will be entering his senior season in 2025 and saw his playing time roughly cut in half from 2023 to 2024, even as a backup QB. Lamson was typically in games when Stanford needed a short yardage gain and he could use his legs to either pick up the first down, or find the end zone.
Lamson rushed for eight touchdows in 2024, a new Cardinal record for QBs. He also led the team in rushing TDs in both of his years on The Farm, adding eight to his total last season. In fact, the eight touchdowns Lamson had with his legs were the most by any Cardinal on the ground since Austin Jones's nine in 2020.
His combined numbers for both '23 and '24 include going 62-for-135 (45.9%) through the air for 804 yards, four TDs and four INTs. That said, his accuracy improved this season, going 24-for-47 (51.1) with four TDs to two INTs and a QB Rating of 124.3.
Lamson planning to enter the portal isn't a surprising move when looking at the Stanford depth chart heading into 2025. Ashton Daniels, who started the majority of the games for the Cardinal, will also be entering his senior season, and Elijah Brown will be heading into his sophomore campaign. Both are likely to see more prominent roles than Lamson, especially if Brown continues to develop.
Lamson will presumably be looking for a place where he may get more of a look on the field with his arm, as well as his legs. Maybe even show off how he handles a playbook and a huddle.
The potential departure of Lamson will force head coach Troy Taylor to devise new ways for the team to move the ball in short yardage situations, because Lamson was called upon quite a bit in those instances. One way he could address that issue would be to add some depth on the offensive line, which was a problem area for the Cardinal all season. That could allow the running backs some room to run.
This isn't the first time Lamson has looked to transfer, as the QB started his college career with Syracuse in 2021-2022 before landing on The Farm.