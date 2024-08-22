Stanford's Daniels Named to Prestigious Award Watchlist
Stanford QB Ashton Daniels had a breakout season in 2023, as the sophomore out of Buford High School had himself a strong campaign in his first year as Stanford’s starting quarterback. Putting himself on the map, Daniels entered training camp as the expected starter, looking to not only build off of last year, but to also put himself into the conversation as one of the nation’s best passers. As the 2024 season fast approaches, Daniels is finally getting the recognition that he knows he is capable of, being named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List.
The award, which was most recently won by current No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, is given to the nation’s top upperclassmen quarterback and is based not only on performance on the field, but it also takes into account their character, leadership ability and performance in the classroom. Named after legendary NFL quarterback Johnny Unitas, who’s nickname was the Golden Arm, the award was established in 1987. Other notable winners of the award include Joe Burrow, Stanford legend Andrew Luck and both Peyton and Eli Manning.
In 12 games last season, Daniels threw for 2,247 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions and completed 191 out of 325 pass attempts, which equated to a 58.8 completion percentage. Now entering year two under head coach Troy Taylor and his offensive scheme, Daniels is working towards taking another big step forward in his junior campaign.
Now only a week away from the start of the new season, Stanford’s focus will shift to game prep ahead of its opening night game against TCU where Daniels will look to get his squad off to a hot start with a win over the 2023 National Championship Game runners-up. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time at Stanford Stadium and will be shown on ESPN.