Stanford safety Kendall Williamson expressed confidence in Stanford secondary ahead of USC game

The Stanford defense had a really strong performance in their Week 1 41-10 win against Colgate, but next week's matchup against No. 14 ranked USC will provide much more of a challenge.

That is not to say that the Colgate's offense didn't provide a challenge at times, because they were able to get in scoring position a couple times, but the Raiders offense is nowhere near as dynamic as the Trojans'.

USC's offense was on full display in their win that saw them score six touchdowns on offense, albeit it against Rice, but nonetheless the level of talent on that offense is enough to have any defense worried. However, when talking to the media, Stanford safety Kendall Williamson expressed confidence in himself and the rest of the Stanford secondary while also acknowledging USC's immense talent when talking about what they will need to do next week saying:

I feel like just sticking to our guns. Every person we play is a human being, regardless of who it is. Not to in any way disrespect any other team, but every person is a human. We have great athletes on our defense as well, like guys had great camps that maybe people haven't seen as much, like Ethan Bonner; great camp. Kyu Blu, obviously everybody knows about him.

He continued saying:

John (McGill) had a phenomenal last season. Patrick Fields, Salim Turner-Muhammad. We go deep in the secondary, so I feel like just continuing to have the confidence. Obviously it's going to be completely different game, completely different matchups, but just to carry the confidence to know that we can ball with anybody.

A different matchup indeed, as when comparing how many times Colgate tossed the ball around to how many times USC did, there was a difference of 10. Not to mention, the Trojans likely took their foot off the gas through the air and leaned more on the run game in the second half. Williamson and the Stanford secondary who were able to limit the Colgate offense to just 59-yards passing, will have to worry about covering former Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, Tahj Washington, and Mario Williams among other pass threats.

The Cardinal have the edge in experience over USC's pass catchers, but facing Caleb Williams who is likely the best quarterback on the Stanford schedule will not be an easy task by any means. USC will certainly give the Cardinal all kinds of different looks and route schemes that will attempt to confuse the veteran defense.

However, maybe having graduate transfer Patrick Fields who played for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma will help the defense prepare for the tough game ahead. Regardless, Williamson who had five tackles and an interception against Colgate, believes that the Stanford secondary is fully capable of being ready to slow down that high octane Trojan offense.