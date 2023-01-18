Stanford set to host Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Mayberry

When looking at the Stanford roster in its current state, many have found themselves deeply worrying about the state of the offensive line.

The entire starting line from opening day this past season has departed, and while the unit was far from stellar, replacing an entire offensive line is a tall task. In order to address this problem, Troy Taylor has been attacking the transfer portal with reckless abandon.

The Cardinal have been in contact with Harvard offensive linemen Alec Bank and Mason Williams, and we recently learned that along with hosting Bank this weekend they will also be hosting Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Mayberry.

Mayberry, who has two years of eligibility left, started at left tackle the past two seasons, and can play center, guard, or tackle. According to his social media, he also holds offers from programs such as Marshall and Temple.

If Stanford can land all three of the Ivy offensive line transfers, this line will be in much better shape than its current state. This will be a huge weekend for Taylor and company.