Stanford-SMU Kickoff Details Are Here
Stanford football is coming off of a pivotal win over San José State and are now on a bye week, but the program can now look forward to their next game against SMU.
When the schedules come out for each and every program, some of the games do not receive specific kickoff times, with those usually announced closer to when the game is set to take place. And in the case of Stanford, with their game against SMU less than two weeks away, we now know exactly when the game will take place.
On Monday morning, the ACC revealed that Stanford and SMU would face off at 9 a.m (PT) on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. The morning kick-off time is the earliest game that Stanford has had all season and one of the earliest games that the program has had in recent history. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. Texas time and will air on The CW.
The game against SMU will mark Stanford's third ACC game of the season, and gives the program a chance to get back over .500 in conference play. Currently 1-1 in the ACC, the Cardinal took down Boston College in upset fashion in their home opener, before hitting the road to face Virginia and getting demolished 48-20.
Stanford's trip to Dallas is the program's fourth road game through the first seven weeks of the season, with the program near the top of the nation for most miles traveled for games so far.
And while the Cardinal have flipped the script this season and have been very good at home— something that they struggled to be during the Troy Taylor era—their performance on the road is a different story, with the Cardinal still winless in three tries away from The Farm.
The game against SMU marks the first of a tough three-game stretch for the Cardinal. After facing the Mustangs, Stanford returns home to face No. 18 Florida State before hitting the road again to face No. 3 Miami—a program that is a heavy national title favorite.
If the Cardinal can put together competitive performances against those three teams, it will say a lot about Stanford's program and its growth.
Other notable games for Stanford the rest of the season include matchups against North Carolina, California and Notre Dame, with both Cal and Notre Dame set to head to The Farm to end the 2025 season.