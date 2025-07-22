Stanford Stadium to Update Seating Ahead of Football Season
College football season is almost here. With training camp opening up and preparations starting for their game against Hawaii in Week Zero, the Stanford Cardinal will soon step foot into Stanford Stadium for the first time this season, where they will showcase their new-look roster in front of the home fans for the first time in 2025. But the roster is not the only thing that will be new this year.
Beginning in the 2025 campaign, seating inside Stanford Stadium for football games will look a lot different. For the first time ever, the mouth of the Red Zone student section will be moved to the east sideline, stretching from Section 136 into the south endzone and ending at Section 104. This allows for Stanford students to be closer to the visiting team bench and wraps them all the way around the tunnel.
The reason for the change is simple--to strengthen the atmosphere at Stanford Stadium and give the Cardinal a greater edge at home, especially when playing big name opponents. If you are a non-student fan and you have tickets in any of those designated sections, you will be re-seated into sections on the Stanford bench side that was formerly held for students.
Below is a list of some of the FAQs about the new seating that is on the GoStanford.com site as part of the official press release regarding the seating changes.
Where will fans with seats in the affected sections be moved?
Fans with seats in Sections 101 and 136 through 140 will be re-seated into sections on the Stanford bench side formerly held for students.
- Section 136 ticket holders will move across the field to Section 110
- Section 137 ticket holders will move across the field to Section 109
- Section 101 ticket holders will move to Section 105 on the other side of the south end zone
- Section 138, 139 and 140 ticket holders will be reassigned comparable seats in Sections 108 and 106.
How were new seat assignments determined?
Sections 101, 136 and 137 have mirror image sections that were part of the former Red Zone. All ticket holders in those sections were assigned their mirror image seat(s), ensuring the same viewing angle and perspective of the field.
Sections 138 through 140 are not exact mirror images of Sections 106 and 108, so new seat assignments were made to ensure affected fans have a comparable viewing angle, perspective, and seat features, such as aisle seating.
Why is this change happening now?
This is a critical period for Stanford Football and strengthening our home field advantage is paramount to our present and future success. We believe that the new location of the Red Zone will give our team an edge at home, enhance the overall stadium atmosphere, and allow for new seating options for fans on the home bench side.
We recognize this adjustment impacts some of our loyal Season Ticket Members and ticket buyers, and are committed to providing the best alternative seating for this coming season and beyond.