Stanford Football Elects Captains for Matchup Against Cal
In just a couple of days, the Stanford Cardinal will return to the field and play their biggest game of the season against bitter rivals, the California Golden Bears. Set to play in the 128th edition of Big Game, the Cardinal are in dire need of a win.
Not only would a win help them surpass their win total from the previous four seasons, but it would also prove that they have grown as a team in many ways throughout the season. Cal, a team that has shown a lot of promise this season, will surely be a tough test for the Cardinal.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, Nov. 22, the Cardinal announced the two players who would serve as the game day captains. Joining season-long captains Sam Roush and Collin Wright, the two selected individuals will take center stage for the coin toss and be leaders all throughout the game. This week, the game day captains will be linebacker Matt Rose and linebacker Anson Pulsipher.
Rose, a redshirt junior from Brecksville, Ohio, has enjoyed a breakout season for the Cardinal and has cemented himself as a key piece to Stanford's defense. In his first season as a full-time starter, Rose has 83 total tackles so far (41 solo) with three passes defended, two sacks and a forced fumble.
In the Cardinal's first game of the season, a Week 0 loss to Hawaii, Rose played his best game, making 13 total tackles (12 solo) with a sack.
A star in high school, earning numerous accolades as a senior, Rose was a three-star recruit. After receiving offers from several high-level Division I programs in addition to Stanford including Iowa State, Air Force, Akron and Western Michigan, among others, he opted to take his talents to The Farm. A management science and engineering major, Rose is dominant in the classroom as well.
Pulsipher, a redshirt junior from Temecula, California, has seen a limited role on defense during his college career on The Farm, but has been a major contributor on special teams.
Redshirting his true freshman season in 2020, Pulsipher then took two seasons off from football in 2021 and '22 in order to serve a two-year mission in Chile as a member of the LDS church. Returning in 2023, Pulsipher did not play but was named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.
In 2024, Pulsipher appeared in three games on special teams-- and had one tackle for the season. Making his debut against Syracuse, Pulsipher would also go on to play in Stanford's games against Cal and San José State, respectively.
So far in 2025, Pulsipher has five total tackles on special teams. In high school, he starred at Temecula Valley High School, leaving as the program's all-time leader in tackles (350) while also earning numerous accolades including All-league first-team and All-CIF first team in 2018.
The Cardinal will have a tough test this week, but given how they lost Big Game last season, leading 21-7 before losing 24-21, they will go into this year's edition more locked in than ever before. Kickoff for the game is at 4:30 p.m. (PST) from Stanford Stadium, with the game airing on the ACC Network.