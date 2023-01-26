Stanford tabbed  "a team to watch" for landing former five-star QB Sam Huard

Following the departure of potential first rounder Tanner McKee to the NFL Draft, Troy Taylor will be holding a quarterback competition at Stanford in his first year.

I wrote early this month that the Cardinal would be picking their quarterback the old fashioned way, which unlike 10 of the other Pac-12 teams, means that they will be picking one from within the building. That's right, 10, possibly 11 of the Pac-12 schools will be starting a quarterback who is a transfer.

It obviously isn't as easy for Stanford to just go jump into the portal and pull out a seasoned vet who is also eligible, but according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Cardinal may have an opportunity to snag a former five-star quarterback.

Washington transfer Sam Huard, who ranked as the No. 12 player in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, is now looking for a new home. The Washington legacy saw limited action in his two years at Washington, where his father and uncle both played quarterback, attempting just 44 career passes. The youngest Huard signal caller ranks as a four-star transfer and the No. 3 uncommitted player in the portal. Hummer believes that Stanford could be a suitor saying:

The buzz around Huard is largely on centered around the West Coast. A team to watch is Stanford. The Cardinal have a hole at quarterback with Tanner McKee headed to the NFL and the Cardinal would provide an immediate path to the field

As it stands right now, Stanford's most experienced quarterback will be junior, Ari Patu, who's attempted just 25 career passes. Adding another quarterback to a room that has 31 career attempts will only help the rebuilding process, and being that Troy Taylor is an offensive guru, the sky's the limit for whoever his quarterback is.

Hummer also cited Cal Poly as a school to watch for Huard due to his high school coach taking the offensive coordinator job.

Here is what 247Sports Recruiting Director, Brandon Huffman, said about Huard when he was coming out of high school:

Quick, effortless release, no wasted motion. Can make all the throws, equally adept at the deep ball while also delivering the short and intermediate throws with ease. Can run if needed but prefers to stay in the pocket and throw open receivers. High football IQ- can read the defense, get through progressions and deliver the ball. Excellent accuracy and able to fit the ball in tight windows. Has cut down on riskier throws from earlier in career. Excellent bloodlines- father is former NFL starter while two uncles also played quarterback at the FBS level, one a former NFL quarterback. Projects as an immediate Power 5 starter and future first round NFL draft pick.

Taylor and company may not be done in the portal after all.