Stanford to be featured on a prominent ACC Network show
Time for the rest of the college sports world to be formally introduced to the world of Stanford sports. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the ACC Network show, 3-Day Weekend, will air an episode about Stanford and surrounding Bay Area cities on Thursday evening, giving fans a full glimpse of one of the ACC’s newest member schools.
The show, which is a travel series that gives fans a behind the scenes look at ACC school’s towns and the surrounding area, will air its first episode since the addition of SMU, Stanford and Cal to the conference and will be the first chance for ACC fans to get to know the school and the communities that make up the area. Debuting in 2020, the show has aired 16 episodes and is produced by Susie Films, a company based in Charlotte that is partnered with ESPN. 3-Day Weekend is hosted by Jess Roy.
In the episode, they will explore popular restaurants, iconic landmarks and general fun places and activities to do and see while also giving the inside scoop on what type of environment Stanford athletics provides to opposing fans.
Some of the notable storylines/locations that will be talked about on the episode will include Palo Alto Creamery and their milkshakes, a sailing lesson at Shoreline Lake Boathouse which is under 20 minutes away from campus, and trying food from one of the most popular restaurants among students at Stanford, Oren’s Hummus among other fun things.
The episode will air on November at 7 p.m. (PT) and will immediately follow the conclusion of the ACC women’s soccer semifinal match between Duke and North Carolina.