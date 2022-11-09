Stanford travels to Utah as four score underdog

The Stanford Cardinal are traveling to Utah with hopes of ending their two game losing streak, and potentially sneaking into a bowl game.

That statement is more so a formality than anything due to the fact that Stanford is not only terribly depleted by injury, in the middle of firing the coach rumors, but Utah is one of the best teams in the country. The Utes are the No. 13 team in the country, and really have had their pedal to the metal after their loss to UCLA.

Utah had College Football Playoff aspirations prior to the season, and while that is still obtainable if everything goes their way, they absolutely need to win out. In terms of when these two teams are meeting up, this could not have come at a better time for the Utes, but could not have come at a worse time for the Cardinal.

Utah is coming off a four week stretch that saw them get pushed to the limit a couple times, so playing a wounded Cardinal team can essentially serve as a tune-up game game before they take on Oregon next week. When it comes to Stanford, the Cardinal technically can make a bowl game, but after getting blown out by Washington State there is little faith to be had when it comes to this team getting another win. A sentiment that the oddsmakers are also leaning towards, as they currently have Utah as a 24 point favorite.

Stanford has had a couple ugly losses this season such as the one to Washington State, UCLA, and even Oregon but this one may be the worst one by far. The Cardinal offense has not been clicking on any cylinders, and the defense has continually struggled to stop the run. Utah's defense ranks No. 33 in total defense with some of the best secondary play in the country, while their rushing attack ranks among the best in the country at No. 24. Not to mention they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Cam Rising.

If I were a betting man, I wouldn't fault you for taking Utah to cover the spread. Stanford just looks flat out defeated, and I expect this game to get really ugly on Saturday.