Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor receives high praise from Wake Forest head coach
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor came into the 2024 football season as one of the players of the roster that had the best chance of being selected in a future NFL Draft. So far this season, he has dazzled, reeling in 42 passes for 484 yards and four touchdowns.
His highest yardage game of the season came in the opener against TCU, when he hauled in seven passes for 102 yards, but on Saturday against Wake Forest, he was just as dominant, collecting 11 catches on 13 targets for 96.
After the game, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson was asked about Cardinal QB Ashton Daniels, and he directed his answer, after praising the game that Daniels had, to discuss Ayomanor.
"That receiver, holy cow he is good. I'm glad we don't have to play against him anymore. I don't think we play [Stanford] next year, and then I hope he's a sophomore, so I hope he goes to the [NFL] Draft before we have to play him again."
Of course, he has been known to make catches like this, which could go down as catch of the year.
Ayomanor is a redshirt sophomore, and coach is correct, the Cardinal and Demon Deacons will not face each other in 2025. Some sites have him as high as a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, while the most frequent placement for him heading into the year was as a third rounder.
Tankathon has him ranked as a top-10 wide receiver in the class, eighth among wide-outs, and No. 63 overall among all draft prospects.
Stanford has four games remaining in 2024, and they have entered the softer part of their schedule, which could mean more big games on the way from Ayomanor as the program attempts to establish itself the rest of the way heading into 2025. The Cardinal will match up with NC State on the road next Saturday, followed by games against Louisville, Cal, and San Jose State.