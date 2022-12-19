Skip to main content

Stephen Herron Jr. announces decision to transfer to Louisville

Stephen Herron is returning to his home state of Kentucky to finish out his career
There have been plenty of Cardinal enter their names into the transfer portal this offseason in search of a new home to finish out their career.

One of the transfers that can easily be viewed as one of the most impactful losses comes from the defensive side of the ball, in Stephen Herron, who led the team in sacks. The Louisville native will be returning home and playing for the new look Louisville Cardinals, coached by former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

In four seasons at Stanford, Herron accumulated 72 tackles, 13 for a loss and 10 sacks with three forced fumbles. He recorded a career best 37 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this past season for the Cardinal. 

Herron emerged as one of the team's best pass rushers, and will look to help Louisville compete in what will be a very open ACC next season. 

