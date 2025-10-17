Surprise on FSU Injury Report Could Open Up Field for Stanford
The Stanford Cardinal are heading into their Saturday matchup against Florida State as huge underdogs against the Seminoles, but a recently released injury report could help create enough leeway for the Cardinal to make this a closer game than expected.
Earlier this week, FSU head coach MIke Norvell told reporters that the program would be without key linebacker Stefon Thompson for the Stanford game. On the injury report, FSU will also be without another key piece of the defense in Ja'Bril Rawls.
Stanford's offense has been moving the ball a little better since the second game against BYU, going 2-2 in that four-game stretch, but FSU is a tough opponent, even while riding a three-game losing streak. Norvell could also be coaching for his job on Saturday, which will provide some extra built-in pressure.
This week, Stanford will get the benefit of a team traveling across the country to their turf in order to play, and despite a 2-4 record, there is plenty of belief in that locker room. The goal is still to reach a bowl game, and in order to reach that goal, this matchup with FSU may be a must-win for the Cardinal.
Full Injury Report for Stanford + FSU
First, here are the players that have been ruled out for Stanford: RB Tuna Altahir, WR David Pantelis, CB Aaron Morris, CB Javion Randall, WR Jason Thompson, LB Carter Davis, DL R.J. Gaskins, OL Nathan Mejia, OL Simione Pale, OL Nick Fattig, OL Zak Yamauchi, OL Jack Leyer, WR JonAnthony Hall, TE Reiman Zebert, TE Zach Giuliano.
Cornerback Colin Wright has been deemed questionable for Saturday's game, while S Jaylen'Dai Sumlin, RB Sedrick Irvin, RB Cole Tabb and DL Joe Asiain have been listed as probable.
Tabb is probable, but if he is limited in any way, that could work against the Cardinal. He has been seeing more carries in recent weeks as a bit of a change of pace option from Micah Ford.
Florida State has listed the following players as out: RB Kam Davis, WR Gavin Blackwell, DB Ja'Bril Rawls, DL Deamontae Diggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, TE Chase Loftin, LB Ethan Pritchard, OL Josh Raymond and WR Teriq Mallory.
FSU has these six as questionable: WR Duce Robinson, DB Edwin Joseph, RB Roydell Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, LB Caleb LaVallee and OL Micah Pettus.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos is on the report, but is listed as probable, along with WR Squirrel White, TE Randy Pittman Jr., DB Ashlynd Barker and DL Kevin Wynn.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (PT) on The Farm. The game will air on ESPN.
Make sure to follow us on Twitter/X for more Stanford updates!