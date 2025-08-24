Takeaways From Stanford's Week Zero Loss to Hawaii
On the opening day of the college football season, Stanford was hosted by Hawaii for a west coast duel taking place on the island of Oahu. With bowl game hopes for both programs, this was a big opportunity for each to get the year started.
Hawaii ended up answering the call, taking down the Cardinal 23-20. Early on, Stanford looked dominant, kicking an early field goal after marching down the field, followed by a strip sack that was recovered in the end zone. However, a poor performance on both sides of the ball blew the lead and led to a Cardinal loss.
With just two minutes left, the score was tied 20-20, but Stanford gave up the ball on downs in just 27 seconds, giving Hawaii the ball back with plenty of time to work. Hawaii QB Micah Alejado led the Rainbow Warriors all the way down the field for a field goal, to walk off the game.
Here are some quick takeaways from the week zero performance.
Ben Gulbranson has to play better or Stanford needs to make a change
About a week before the opening game, Oregon State transfer Gulbranson won the starting quarterback role over redshirt freshman Elijah Brown and UCF transfer Dylan Rizk. With Gulbranson being a sixth year senior, he was expected to bring experience to the Cardinal.
He did not show that in Week Zero. Whether it was the bad decision making, poor easy throws, or taking too long to get rid of the ball, Gulbranson has quite a rough performance. Now, Reich needs to make the decision on whether he trusts Gulbranson or wants to look at some younger prospects with more intrigue.
Gulbranson finished the game 15-for-30 for 109 yards in the air, and a costly INT. Stanford had just completed a 36 yard catch and run that put them at the Hawaii 41 with 7:26 on the clock, which was followed by a 17 yard run from Micah Ford that brought them to the Rainbow Warriors' 24.
After those two plays, Gulbranson threw an INT that took points off the board for Stanford, sapped their momentum, and led to a tie game as Hawaii went down the field and kicked a field goal.
Micah Ford and the run game looks great
Throughout the entire game, Micah Ford, Cole Tabb, and Sedrick Irvin looked absolutely phenomenal. Ford led with 115 yards and a touchdown. Irvin followed with 46 of his own on ten carries, while Tabb had 26 on four carries.
The offensive line was creating room to run, which is a welcome sight for the Cardinal. Stanford ended up with 177 yards on the ground with a touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Tabb also caught two passes for eight yards, while Ford caught a pair of his own for two yards.
Receiving room needs to be much better
Last season, Stanford had stars Elic Ayomanor and Emmett Mosley V. However, Ayomanor was drafted by the Titans, and Mosley V transferred to Texas, meaning there would be a whole new look in the room.
Going into the year, the projected starters were David Pantellis, CJ Williams, and JonAnthony Hall. However, Pantellis is out with an ACL tear, and Hall has been fighting injuries early in the year, which put his status for this game into question for much of the week. Williams needed to take full control of the room, which is a tall task.
Stanford wide receivers had just 57 yards total, with 42 yards going to tight ends, and another ten headed to running backs.
Matt Rose is awesome
Rose is one of the only returning players in Stanford’s great linebacker room from 2024. Although Rose wasn’t the most prominent last year, he sure looks like he will be a big piece this year. Rose had 12 solo tackles today (13 total), and looked like an amazing leader defensively.
Overall, this is a huge victory for Hawaii, and a terrible loss to Stanford. The Cardinal need to get back to work during their bye week, before a tough matchup on the road at BYU.