Texas Longhorns New Addition Listed as Starter on Initial Depth Chart
The calendar has officially flipped to August which means that soon, the 2025 college football season will officially begin. The mission for each program is simple: bring a national title back to their school and be the last team standing in January. For a program like the Texas Longhorns, playoff heartbreak last season is fueling their hunger to get over the hump this fall.
In order to do that, the Longhorns invested heavily in bringing in new faces to help them achieve their goals, utilizing resources like the transfer portal to fill any holes that they had.
One of their most notable pick ups this offseason, former Stanford Cardinal standout wide receiver, Emmett Mosley V, is already turning heads with a dominant camp. In fact, Mosley V is playing so well that he is listed as the starting 'Z' receiver in the Longhorns' first depth chart of the season.
One of only two offensive transfers that is listed as a starter, Mosley V comes to Texas with a lot to prove. Amassing 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season at Stanford, the expectation was that he was going to take over for Elic Ayomanor as the program's No. 1 receiver this season and be one of the focal points on offense, as Ayomanor was headed to the NFL.
But a coaching change right before spring practice combined with a lot of other uncertainties surrounding the program, Mosley V opted to transfer to a more stable environment and one that he could compete for a national championship.
But playing for Texas will bring a new challenge that can really help show just how good Mosley V is. Considered the toughest and best conference in all of college football, the SEC features high level opponents week in and week out, with almost every program having future NFL draft picks somewhere on their rosters.
If Mosley is able to break out even more in 2025, especially as a true sophomore, it will bode well for his future and help his NFL draft stock.
The 2024 season was very successful for the Longhorns, who finished 13-3 and ended as the No. 4 ranked in the nation by AP, but a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Ohio State spoiled their national title aspirations.
This year, the Longhorns are expected to be even better, with highly touted former five-star prospect Arch Manning taking over as the starting quarterback and guys like Mosley joining the mix as well. Coming into the season as a heavy favorite, expect the Longhorns to get off to a fast start and make it a very challenging season for the rest of the teams in college football.