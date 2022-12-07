Skip to main content

Three Cardinal rank among the top 50 transfers in the portal

Stanford is set to lose some very talented players to the portal

The last few seasons have not gone how Stanford fans imagined by any means.

The Cardinal just finished their third losing season in four years, head coach David Shaw stepped down, and now a lot of the team's key contributors are slated to finish their career's elsewhere after entering the transfer portal

Stanford isn't the only team in college football to be ravished by portal entries, but they are one of the few teams in the country that has yet to name a head coach making it hard to find replacements. It also doesn't help that Stanford is home to one of the lowest acceptance rates in the country, so even when they do get a new coach he will have the pleasure of learning how difficult it is to add talent, especially when Stanford is behind the eight ball in terms of jumping into recruiting transfers.

Of the 16 players that entered the portal from Stanford, 12 of them were starters or at least consistent contributors. This means that there will be a ton of guys who didn't get a lot of run this past season or true freshmen, thrust into starting roles. 

There are major glaring needs that could be addressed in the portal, but the longer Stanford waits to hire a coach the smaller their pool of options are. 

For reference as to how good some of the players that Stanford is losing are, three of them rank within 247Sports' top 50 transfers. Let's take a look at who 247Sports views as the best transfers coming out of the Farm.

Drake Nugent (Center)

Stanford Cardinal center Drake Nugent (60) before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium

Transfer Portal Rank: No. 48 

Levani Damuni (Linebacker)

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.

Transfer Portal Rank: No. 26 

Myles Hinton (Offensive Tackle)

Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.

Transfer Portal Rank: No. 25 

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.
Three Cardinal rank among the top 50 transfers in the portal

