Skip to main content

Four positions Stanford needs to target in the transfer portal

Stanford is losing a ton of production at certain positions
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One thing that we have learned about the transfer portal in the few years that it has been around is that it will taketh more than it it will giveth. Especially when it comes to a program like Stanford who is one of the most difficult schools to attend in general, let alone transfer into.

The Cardinal have even absolutely ravished by the transfer portal with 16 players entering their names into the portal. While there is always recruiting from the high school ranks to help bolster the team, the trend in college football is to fill holes with experienced transfer players. Something that Stanford has never done, even despite bringing in Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields this past year, as he approached the team about playing.

However, a week or so before David Shaw announced his decision to step down as head coach, he emphasized that the program plans to utilize the transfer portal and NIL more. While they eventually may be able to use the portal in some capacity, the fact that they don't have a head coach at the moment is likely hindering their portal push in a big way. 

The head coaching search is still in the works, as there are a handful of viable candidates that could be a fit for the job but regardless of who takes the job there is some obvious positions of need for next season. Let's take a look at the biggest positions of need that Stanford may be able to boost thanks to the thousands of players that have entered the transfer portal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Offensive Line

Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

As it stands right now, Stanford is set to lose four maybe even five offensive lineman from a unit that was very thin to begin with. They are losing experienced lineman, which leaves the reserves, who because of their lack of experience, David Shaw himself said at times he had to shrink the playbook. Shaw emphasized they just weren't prepared and he wasn't comfortable calling certain things. The Cardinal currently hold three offensive line commits in their recruiting class, but adding a lineman or two from the portal would help immensely. 

Wide Receiver

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches the ball for a touchdown over Colgate Raiders defensive back Asauni Allen (7) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium.

With leading pass catchers Elijah Higgins and Michael Wilson off to the NFL and  Brycen Tremayne's status unclear, that leaves Stanford with just one receiver with more than 10 career catches in John Humphreys. Now granted youngsters such as Mudia Rueben and Jason Thompson (special teams) showed some flashes of potential, there are a ton of wide receivers in the transfer portal that are more seasoned than anyone in this receiver room. We don't know who will be playing quarterback next year, but the more weapons they have at wideout the better. 

Defensive Backs

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) during warmups against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.

Stanford is essentially losing their entire secondary. Kyu Blu Kelly is off to the NFL, Johnathan McGill, Nicolas Toomer, Salim Turner-Muhammad all entered the transfer portal, and both Patrick Fields and Kendal Williamson are out of eligibility. That essentially is their entire secondary's two deep outside of Ethan Bonner. They are getting a baller in four-star corner Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, but he is their lone commitment from the secondary. If they don't bring in a couple of transfers, they may have to rely on extremely inexperienced players or make some position changes. 

Quarterback

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

While we don't know what Tanner McKee's plans are moving forward, the expectation is that he will declare for the NFL Draft. This leaves just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Ari Patu and Ashton Daniels, with no scholarship quarterbacks incoming in the 2023 class. Patu has more experience, but he still only has 25 passing attempts, while Daniels has six and has mainly been used in the wildcat. Assuming McKee leaves, there are a plethora of signal callers in the portal that can either push for the team's starting job or at least add quality depth. We also don't know if Patu and Daniels will hit the portal when the new coach comes around. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Austin Nunez (2) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena.
Basketball

Stanford hoops falls to Arizona State

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Four positions Stanford needs to target in the transfer portal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) and guard Haley Jones (30), forward Francesca Belibi (5) and guard Lacie Hull (24) and forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrate in the second half against the Utah Utes in the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stanford defeated Utah 73-48.
Women's Basketball

No. 2 Stanford blows out No. 23 Gonzaga

By Kevin Borba
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (center) talks to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Robert Griffin III (3) during minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Football

Potential Stanford head coaching candidate Greg Roman trends on Twitter thanks to upset Ravens fans

By Kevin Borba
Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

College Football: Tanner McKee's options for next season

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Former Stanford defensive lineman predicts the outcome of the Pac-12 Championship

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Four qualities Stanford's next head coach needs to have in order to succeed

By Kevin Borba