Four positions Stanford needs to target in the transfer portal

One thing that we have learned about the transfer portal in the few years that it has been around is that it will taketh more than it it will giveth. Especially when it comes to a program like Stanford who is one of the most difficult schools to attend in general, let alone transfer into.

The Cardinal have even absolutely ravished by the transfer portal with 16 players entering their names into the portal. While there is always recruiting from the high school ranks to help bolster the team, the trend in college football is to fill holes with experienced transfer players. Something that Stanford has never done, even despite bringing in Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields this past year, as he approached the team about playing.

However, a week or so before David Shaw announced his decision to step down as head coach, he emphasized that the program plans to utilize the transfer portal and NIL more. While they eventually may be able to use the portal in some capacity, the fact that they don't have a head coach at the moment is likely hindering their portal push in a big way.

The head coaching search is still in the works, as there are a handful of viable candidates that could be a fit for the job but regardless of who takes the job there is some obvious positions of need for next season. Let's take a look at the biggest positions of need that Stanford may be able to boost thanks to the thousands of players that have entered the transfer portal.