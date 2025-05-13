Three Players That Will be Crucial for Stanford Football in 2025
2025 is a pivotal year for Stanford football. In the midst of a lot of change, with the most notable one being the firing of Troy Taylor in favor of interim coach, Frank Reich, the program has continued to chart a path forward and prepare for the fall.
With all the changes occurring within the program, the goal is still for 2025 to be a special year. In order for the Cardinal to achieve what they want to achieve, they will have to come together and dig deep.
That means relying on some key players to step up and really become leaders, hoping that they can be the focal points in a successful campaign. Here are three players that will be extra important to Stanford football this season.
QB Elijah Brown
Brown was expected to take over as the full-time starter last season, but a hand injury limited him to just three games. And while he showed at times that he was still adjusting to the college game, Brown also flashed moments of extreme potential, most notably in his college debut against Cal Poly where he went 7-for-7 for 97 yards and a touchdown pass in his lone possession of the game.
The Cardinal have a lot of options in the quarterback room, but with Brown expected to be the front-runner to win the job, the Cardinal will need him to execute in order for the program to take a step forward.
CB Collin Wright
Talk about a big time player. Over his tenure at Stanford, Wright has evolved into a bonafide superstar and has become a major figure for the defense. But with guys like Gaethan Bernadel and Tristan Sinclair gone and uncertainty looming over how the rest of the defense will look this season, Wright's role will be as big as ever.
Last season, he finished the year 45 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions, which were all career highs, and even put himself into potential NFL Draft consideration. But opting to come back for his senior season, Wright is expected to be a marquee player for Reich and will look to lead the defense and put the program back on the path towards contention.
LB Tevarua Tafiti
Tafiti not only will have a bigger role this season, but he could very well be the difference between the defense being elite and the defense struggling. David Bailey, the team's sack leader for the better part of two seasons is gone, meaning that Tafiti will have to step up and fill the void.
Bailey finished with seven sacks last season, three and a half more than the team's second leading pass rusher. With Bailey now with Texas Tech, the Cardinal will have to figure out a way to continue to get to the quarterback and wreak havoc on the line.
Tafiti, who had 3.5 sacks in 2024, is very athletic and quick off the edge and has caused trouble for linemen in the past. But the key for him now will be to do that consistently week in and week out. If Tafiti can help fill the void left by Bailey, then the Cardinal will be in good shape.