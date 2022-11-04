Three ranked teams on upset alert in Week 10

As we approach the final stretch of the college football season every game's importance only heightens with about 14 teams vying for four playoff spots.

Obviously the playoffs always settle themselves as a lot of the teams face off, but this year has the makings of a very different postseason. Teams that we are accustomed to being in the top four every year like Alabama and Clemson appear to be having down years, while programs such as Tennessee, USC, and TCU are trending in the right direction.

Earlier in the week we saw the College Football Playoff Committee release their first rankings, and while some teams may have been too high or too low, this is the week to prove whether their ranking was right or wrong. Unfortunately for a handful of teams, this could be the week that they drop a game which is not an ideal time.

With that being said, I personally think there are three teams that legitimately get upset this weekend, so let's take a look as to who is on upset alert.