British Open Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Attend?
The 153rd Open Championship will conclude this weekend, with the final taking place on Sunday, July 20. The British Open got underway last Sunday and the competition has been in progress over the course of the week.
Before the last two days of the competition begin, here's a look at how much tickets cost to attend The Open on Saturday and Sunday.
How Much Does Are Tickets for the British Open?
Tickets for the British Open have ranged by the day. The cheapest tickets were for the first day of the tournament last Sunday, with tickets for adults costing £25 ($33.53), per The Open's website.
Prices for tickets have gradually increased over the week, and general admission tickets for adults to attend the British Open on Saturday will cost £120 ($160.94), according to The Open's website. The Open lists more affordable tickets for youth aged 16-24 looking to attend the event, with those tickets costing £60 ($80.47). Tickets for children under 16 have been free throughout the event.
Tickets can also be purchased through third party vendors, but at a steeper price. StubHub has tickets for Saturday mostly ranging from £222-£542 ($297.75-$726.93).
How Much Does Are Tickets for the Final Round of the British Open?
Ticket prices for the last round of the British Open will rise slightly from the previous day. General admission tickets according to The Open's website will be £130 ($174.36) for adults and £65 ($87.18) for youth aged 16-24. Tickets for kids under 16 years old will remain free.
Tickets will be pricier from a vendor like StubHub, which is selling tickets for Sunday starting at £236 ($316.52) to as high as £2,333 ($3.129.02).