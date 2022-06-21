Skip to main content
Week 1 preview of Stanford hosting Colgate

Considered by some to be the only gimme on Stanford's schedule

Stanford has found themselves in a not so favorable situation when it comes to the 2022 season.

They are coming off their second losing season in the past three years, and along with having some major roster flaws they will be enduring the toughest schedule in the Pac-12 according to ESPN's FPI.  

The Cardinal will essentially be taking on all of the other powerhouses in the conference in USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Utah. Not to mention they will also be taking on one of the harder non-conference schedules as they will be playing both Notre Dame and BYU. There is a likelihood that at least six of their 12 games in 2022 will be against a ranked opponent.

This has many experts and databases calling for another down year for the Cardinal, but crazier things have happened.

Before worrying about every other week on the schedule it is important to know what the team is dealing with in their opening game against Colgate. This is the one game that most people view as a lock for the Cardinal, and some might go as far to say the only guaranteed win on Stanford's schedule. Colgate struggled last season, and will be replacing some very key players in 2022. 

Over the next couple weeks, we will be breaking down Stanford's opponents for every week of the season.

Being that Colgate is in the FCS as apart of Patriot League, not many Cardinal are familiar with Week 1's east coast foes. 

Colgate University (Hamilton, New York)

2021 Record: 5-6 (5-1 Patriot League)

Head Coach: Stan Dakosty 

Total Offense Rank in 2021 (FCS): #91

Total Defense Rank in 2021 (FCS): #63

Passing Yards Per Game: #105 162 YPG

Rushing Yards Per Game: #45 157.5 YPG

Record against Power 5 Opponents in 2021: 0-1, Lost to 51-0 to Boston College  

Key losses: Grant Brenenman (QB), Collin Heard (DB), Milton Braasch II (LB)

 

