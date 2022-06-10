Who has the toughest and easiest schedule in the Pac-12 according to ESPN's FPI?

When it comes to a team like Stanford that has been consistently failing to reach the program's expectations, one of their greatest enemies could be the following season's schedule.

It's not to say that an easy schedule would solve all of Stanford's problems, but having a gimme here and there might help the team gain some confidence and string together a couple wins. It doesn't seem that they will be able to have that luxury in 2022 unlike a few of their Pac-12 foes.

According to ESPN's FPI Strength of Schedule rankings, there is a very large discrepancy in the Pac-12 when it comes to strength of schedule.

Let's take a look at strength of schedule rankings according to ESPN's FPI from weakest to strongest.