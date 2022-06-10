Skip to main content
Who has the toughest and easiest schedule in the Pac-12 according to ESPN's FPI?

Some teams have a gauntlet while others get a much easier path

When it comes to a team like Stanford that has been consistently failing to reach the program's expectations, one of their greatest enemies could be the following season's schedule.

It's not to say that an easy schedule would solve all of Stanford's problems, but having a gimme here and there might help the team gain some confidence and string together a couple wins. It doesn't seem that they will be able to have that luxury in 2022 unlike a few of their Pac-12 foes.

According to ESPN's FPI Strength of Schedule rankings, there is a very large discrepancy in the Pac-12 when it comes to strength of schedule. 

Let's take a look at strength of schedule rankings according to ESPN's FPI from weakest to strongest.

75. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

72. Washington

USATSI_15272904

69. Arizona State

USATSI_17992200

68. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

66. USC

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) battles for a pass against Southern California Trojans cornerback Chris Steele (8) in the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

65. Washington State

Washington State Cougars logo on a pylon during a football game against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

61. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.

60. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) talks to head coach Jedd Fisch during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils

56. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) throws a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

55. CAL

USATSI_17062985

41. Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

39. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
