Where David Shaw ranks among the best coaches in college football

After taking over for Jim Harbaugh, Stanford head coach David Shaw ascended to the top tier of college football coaches.

During his first six seasons the Cardinal were averaging 10.6 wins per season, had made three Rose Bowls winning two, and were a frequent member in the top 15 with their lowest post season ranking being No. 12 during this period. However, the program has since hit a bit of a wall as after having eight winning seasons in a row, the Cardinal have now not finished about .500 since 2018.

This is likely the cause for coach Shaw's ranking dropping in Sporting News' most recent ranking of all 131 coaches. Prior to last season, they ranked Shaw as the No. 24 coach but with his struggles and the emergence of coaches like Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Wake Forrest's Dave Clawson, and Josh Heupel at Tennessee; the Cardinal coach is no longer in the top 25.

Shaw is ranked as the No. 31 coach, and if the Cardinal have a fourth straight subpar season not only will his ranking likely drop again, but there's a possibility he will not be featured on any head coaching rankings next season.

According to ESPN's college football power index another losing season is on the horizon, as they are projecting Stanford to win five games in 2022 and only have a 34% chance to win six games.

Shaw has his work cut out for him in order to exceed these projections, and quite possibly to save his job.