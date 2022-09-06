Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 1

The FPI was not kind to certain Pac-12 teams after their Week 1 showing
After Week 1 of the college football season, some schools in the Pac-12 are not being seen in good light by fans, media, and most recently the ESPN FPI.

Despite a few strong outings by Stanford, USC, Arizona State, Oregon State, and Arizona who all saw a better ranking, they were all overshadowed by the losses suffered by the schools atop the conference. Utah lost a nail biter against unranked Florida in Gainesville, but it was Oregon whose loss has been generating the most talk. 

The Ducks headed down to Atlanta to take on No. 3 Georgia, and to say that new head coach Dan Lanning's reunion did not go well would be an understatement. Oregon was boat raced on national television losing by a score of 49-3, and have been the cause of much scrutiny from national analyst like Paul Finebaum

Not that rankings from Week 1 are law, but it is interesting that a handful of Pac-12 teams saw their ranking in ESPN's FPI jump after the first week, while a couple saw a steep fall. Let's take a look at where every team in the Pac-12 ended up in comparison to the preseason FPI

96. Colorado

USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell (center) looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Previous Ranking: 84

84. Washington State

Washington State's Konner Gomes (77) celebrates with De'Zhaun Stribling (88) as he makes a touchdown in the third quarter at the 88th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Central Michigan at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Previous Ranking: 79 

75. Cal

California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the field with crutches before the game against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 67

69. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) talks to head coach Jedd Fisch during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous Ranking: 91 

61. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 62

51. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 57 

48. Arizona State

A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during their game with the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 50

44. Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 23

40. Washington

Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory

Previous Ranking: 48 

35. UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Previous Ranking: 39 

19. Utah

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Previous Ranking: 13

14. USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Previous Ranking: 35

