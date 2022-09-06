Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 1

After Week 1 of the college football season, some schools in the Pac-12 are not being seen in good light by fans, media, and most recently the ESPN FPI.

Despite a few strong outings by Stanford, USC, Arizona State, Oregon State, and Arizona who all saw a better ranking, they were all overshadowed by the losses suffered by the schools atop the conference. Utah lost a nail biter against unranked Florida in Gainesville, but it was Oregon whose loss has been generating the most talk.

The Ducks headed down to Atlanta to take on No. 3 Georgia, and to say that new head coach Dan Lanning's reunion did not go well would be an understatement. Oregon was boat raced on national television losing by a score of 49-3, and have been the cause of much scrutiny from national analyst like Paul Finebaum.

Not that rankings from Week 1 are law, but it is interesting that a handful of Pac-12 teams saw their ranking in ESPN's FPI jump after the first week, while a couple saw a steep fall. Let's take a look at where every team in the Pac-12 ended up in comparison to the preseason FPI.