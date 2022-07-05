Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in the updated ESPN FPI

ESPN's updated Football Power Index is higher on certain Pac-12 teams than others while it may be underrating certain programs

ESPN has a whole database dedicated to predicting how every team in college football will do, which is called the Football Power Index (FPI). The FPI also generates updated rankings each week of the season. With the college football season just over 50 days until the first games kick off, they released an updated FPI ranking.

According to ESPN, the Football Power Index (FPI) is a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

Similar to the last FPI rankings, the whole Pac-12 found themselves ranked in the top 100. Also reflective of the initial FPI rankings, Utah and Oregon were two highest ranked teams in the FPI, but are still not viewed as legitimate playoff threats.

Let's take a look at where each team in the Pac-12 ranks in the newly updated FPI, and how many wins they are projected to get in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 

91. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Christian Roland-Wallace (4) tackles UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) during a third quarter running play at the Rose Bowl.

Projected wins: 3.5

Chance to win Pac-12: 0.0% 

84. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) throws a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Projected wins: 3.5

Chance to win Pac-12: 0.1%

79. Washington State

Washington State Cougars logo on a pylon during a football game against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Projected wins: 5

Chance to win Pac-12: 0.2%

67. Cal

USATSI_17062985

Projected wins: 5.6 

Chance to win Pac-12: 0.4%

62. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) catches a pass over Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Projected wins: 5

Chance to win Pac-12: 0.4%

57. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Projected wins: 6

Chance to win Pac-12: 0.8%

50. Arizona State

USATSI_17992200

Projected wins: 6.8

Chance to win Pac-12: 2.2%

48. Washington

USATSI_15272904

Projected wins: 7.5

Chance to win Pac-12: 2.8%

39. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Projected wins: 8.3

Chance to win Pac-12: 5.5%

35. USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Projected wins: 8.1

Chance to win Pac-12: 7.5%

23. Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Projected wins: 8.6

Chance to win Pac-12: 19.2%

13. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.

Projected wins: 9.4

Chance to win Pac-12: 25.2%

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in the updated ESPN FPI

By Kevin Borbajust now
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Esquer and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson meet before the game at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Ryan Bruno makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By Kevin Borba3 hours ago
A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field after the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

The Big 12 looking to possibly add six Pac-12 teams

By Kevin Borba4 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford a part of the Big Ten's wish list

By Kevin Borba4 hours ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

The three options for the Pac-12 after the departure of USC and UCLA

By Kevin BorbaJul 3, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Is David Shaw on the hot seat in 2022?

By Kevin BorbaJul 2, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Social media reacts to USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12

By Kevin BorbaJul 2, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinal defeated the Golden Bears 48-14.
Football

David Shaw described working for Jim Harbaugh as a roller coaster ride

By Kevin BorbaJul 1, 2022