Where every Pac-12 team ranks in the updated ESPN FPI

ESPN has a whole database dedicated to predicting how every team in college football will do, which is called the Football Power Index (FPI). The FPI also generates updated rankings each week of the season. With the college football season just over 50 days until the first games kick off, they released an updated FPI ranking.

According to ESPN, the Football Power Index (FPI) is a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

Similar to the last FPI rankings, the whole Pac-12 found themselves ranked in the top 100. Also reflective of the initial FPI rankings, Utah and Oregon were two highest ranked teams in the FPI, but are still not viewed as legitimate playoff threats.

Let's take a look at where each team in the Pac-12 ranks in the newly updated FPI, and how many wins they are projected to get in 2022.