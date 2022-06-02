Skip to main content
Where Stanford's 2023 recruiting class ranks according to On3

David Shaw seems to be in the midst of bringing in another highly rated recruiting class

The Stanford recruiting class continues to move up the rankings after the recent commitment of four-star defensive back Jshawn Frausto-Ramos.

The class now consist of five total commits with three offensive players, a specialist, and of course the lone defensive player in Frausto-Ramos.

The Cardinal are looking to continue the recruiting success they had when constructing the 2022 class which ranked No. 22 in On3's recruiting rankings, as they look to have another top 25 recruiting class in order to help turn around the putrid struggles they've had the past three seasons. Stanford hasn't surpassed five wins or finished above .500 since 2018.  

Even with the recent struggles, the 2023 class is off to a strong start, as with three four-star commits and a three-star commit their class is currently ranked at No. 18. Their class moved up four spots after the Frausto-Ramos commitnent in the national rankings, and is currently the third best class in the Pac-12 behind two of the hottest recruiting teams in the country in USC and Oregon. 

