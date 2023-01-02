Skip to main content

Where the top quarterback transfers have ended up

The quarterback movement has been an absolute spectacle

The transfer portal and all of the insanity that ensues because of it, has become one of the best traditions in college football.

While not many people are fans of players leaving their team prior to a bowl game, it just adds another element to the sport. Last season may have been the craziest and most talented class of quarterbacks we've seen enter the portal, and honestly may not see as many elite signal callers do that again, but this year has had some very intriguing names enter the portal. 

Across the country this season, we have seen transfers be the key reason for a program's success with five of the teams in the top-15 being led by a transfer quarterback. Some of these moves this year could easily help a team reach new heights, or on the contrary, will not pan out for the quarterback who might end up in the portal again. 

With all of the craziness taking place in the college football world such as the playoff, recruiting, and names entering the portal you may have missed who is going where. No need to worry, that is what I am here for. 247Sports ranks the top transfers so I will update you on where the top 10 quarterbacks are headed, or in the two cases of players not committed, where they are rumored to land.

10. Kyron Drones

Baylor Bears quarterback Kyron Drones (15) scores a touchdown against the Albany Great Danes during the second half at McLane Stadium.

Previous School: Baylor 

New School: Virginia Tech 

9. Jeff Sims

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Previous School: Georgia Tech 

New School: Nebraska 

8. Luke Altmyer

Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) drops back to pass against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Previous School: Ole Miss

New School: Illinois 

7. Brennan Armstrong

Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Scott Stadium.

Previous School: Virginia 

New School: TBD 

Possible Destination: Oklahoma State 

6. D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up before the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Previous School: Clemson 

New School: Oregon State 

5. Shedeur Sanders

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Previous School: Jackson State

New School: Colorado 

4. Collin Schlee

USATSI_19107602

Previous School: Kent State 

New School: UCLA

3. Hudson Card

Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws a pass during the game against West Virginia at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

Previous School: Texas

New School: Purdue 

2. Devin Leary

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium

Previous School: NC State

New School: Kentucky 

1. Sam Hartman

Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers in the first quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium

Previous School: Wake Forrest 

New School: TBD

Possible Destination: Notre Dame 




