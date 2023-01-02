Where the top quarterback transfers have ended up

The transfer portal and all of the insanity that ensues because of it, has become one of the best traditions in college football.

While not many people are fans of players leaving their team prior to a bowl game, it just adds another element to the sport. Last season may have been the craziest and most talented class of quarterbacks we've seen enter the portal, and honestly may not see as many elite signal callers do that again, but this year has had some very intriguing names enter the portal.

Across the country this season, we have seen transfers be the key reason for a program's success with five of the teams in the top-15 being led by a transfer quarterback. Some of these moves this year could easily help a team reach new heights, or on the contrary, will not pan out for the quarterback who might end up in the portal again.

With all of the craziness taking place in the college football world such as the playoff, recruiting, and names entering the portal you may have missed who is going where. No need to worry, that is what I am here for. 247Sports ranks the top transfers so I will update you on where the top 10 quarterbacks are headed, or in the two cases of players not committed, where they are rumored to land.