Who's in and out of the running for Stanford's head coaching vacancy

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was David Shaw stepping down as the head coach at Stanford.

This of course led to conspiracies as to who will be his replacement, with a lot of former coaches with Stanford ties were being thrown around. There were also some outsiders, that people viewed as legitimate candidates for what has been ranked the best opening in college football.

There have been some surprise candidates here and there, so I felt it was necessary to update the public on who is in the running and who is not.