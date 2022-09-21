Skip to main content

Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson

The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
When it comes to professional sports, media members and coaches can only know so much about how the players feel.

However, there comes a certain point when there is a disconnect between the players and everyone else, which means there are things that only the players truly understand. That is something we are beginning to see more and more of when it comes to Russell Wilson's tenure in Seattle, as Richard Sherman and other teammates have been going at Wilson for consecutive weeks. 

There was always a belief and speculation about Seahawks defenders, that they believed head coach Pete Caroll had a soft spot for Wilson, but as Sherman has become more involved in the media, it can no longer be considered speculation. 

The five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl winning corner is on to new endeavors such as being an owner in the Fan Controlled League, but also host a podcast for Volume Sports called "The Richard Sherman Podcast". On his podcast last week, he made comments about Wilson not having the respect that Peyton Manning did when it came to having the authority to call a timeout. 

This most recent episode, which featured former Seahawk teammate and linebacker K.J. Wright, he (Sherman) and Wright continued what appears to be a bashing fest of Wilson by calling out how he was treated by Carroll in comparison to everyone else. 

Sherman implied that after the Super Bowl loss that Caroll chose Wilson over the defense in terms of favoritism, and Wright went as far to say that "He (Wilson) was not held to the same accountability as the rest of us."

Sherman cited Caroll choosing Wilson over the defense as what ultimately led to the friction that we are still seeing today between Wilson and former teammates. 

Wilson, who is now a Denver Bronco after being traded this offseason, will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers this week. Surely if Wilson and Denver lose this game, we will continue to see the criticism flow in from Sherman, Doug Baldwin who also made comments, and possibly more former teammates of Wilson. 

Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
