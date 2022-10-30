Skip to main content

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey throws a perfect pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

What can't Christian McCaffrey do!?
Not long ago the football world was freaking out over the trade that sent former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, we have another reason to go crazy in regards to McCaffrey, as he showed off a skillset that many of us knew he had. In the first half of the 49ers' Week 8 matchup against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, Kyle Shanahan decided to get a little tricky to tie up the game. In what appeared to be a swing pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to McCaffrey ended up being a double pass that saw McCaffrey launch it down field to a streaking Brandon Aiyuk for the 34-yard touchdown. 

While this marks his first touchdown as a 49er, it is actually his second career passing touchdown in the NFL, and his fourth career passing touchdown if you count the two he had at Stanford. 

McCaffrey was a huge addition for a San Francisco team that has Super Bowl aspirations, but have been struggling with injury issues at the running back position. Defenses across the NFL now need to be on high alert for McCaffrey in the run game, as a receiver, and now as a passer apparently!

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) jogs towards the sideline after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

