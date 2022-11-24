Katie Meyer's family reportedly files wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford

According to a report by ESPN, parents of Katie Meyer, who was a star soccer goalie for Stanford who and by suicide last spring, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford on Wednesday.

At the time of her passing, Meyer was just 21-years old, and was facing punishment by the school for allegedly spilling coffee on a Stanford football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a female soccer player. Meyer's father said that she was defending the teammate, who was a minor at the time.

The report explains the basis of the lawsuit saying:

The lawsuit states that on the night of her death, Stanford "negligently and recklessly" sent her the formal disciplinary notice that "contained threatening language regarding sanctions and potential 'removal from the university.'"

Her mother expressed that when Meyer FaceTimed her parents and two sisters from her dorm room at Stanford that day, she was in a good mood. They were going over her plans for spring break, which included a visit to home before a few days in Mexico with friends.

However, Meyer reportedly received the six-page email from Stanford informing her of a disciplinary hearing later that night. The following day, Meyer was found dead in her dorm room. An autopsy performed on March 3 confirmed the manner of death was in fact from suicide.

The lawsuit also stated:

"Stanford's after-hours disciplinary charge, and the reckless nature and manner of submission to Katie, caused Katie to suffer an acute stress reaction that impulsively led to her suicide,'' the lawsuit states. "Katie's suicide was completed without planning and solely in response to the shocking and deeply distressing information she received from Stanford while alone in her room without any support or resources.''

Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi addressed the lawsuit's claims saying:

"The Stanford community continues to grieve Katie's tragic death and we sympathize with her family for the unimaginable pain that Katie's passing has caused them," Mostofi wrote.

She continued saying:

"However, we strongly disagree with any assertion that the university is responsible for her death. While we have not yet seen the formal complaint brought by the Meyer family, we are aware of some of the allegations made in the filing, which are false and misleading," Mostofi added.

Meyer was in her senior year studying international relations and history. She became famous on the pitch after making two key saves in a penalty shootout to help Stanford win the national championship in 2019.