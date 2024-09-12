Standout players on No. 1 ranked Stanford women's soccer
While football season has been the talk of the town, the Stanford soccer season is also in full swing, with the women’s team having gotten off to a hot 7-0 start, en route to being ranked No. 1 in the Division I Women’s Soccer Top 25. While talent is all over the roster, top to bottom, let us take a look at the top standout players so far from this year and what they have been able to accomplish thus far.
F Andrea Kitahata- Redshirt junior
Kitahata’s veteran presence has been key this season, as the redshirt junior out of San Mateo High School leads Stanford in both goals with five and total points with 13. She also has contributed three assists while taking 28 total shots, with 16 of those being shots on goal. In Stanford’s most recent 2-1 win over USC, Kitahata scored a goal and contributed an assist. In her career, she has been a Pac-12 champion, a two-time All-Pac-12 second team selection and has been named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team.
MF/F Charlotte Kohler- Freshman
Only a few months removed from her high school graduation out of Saint Francis, Kohler has wasted no time in being an immediate impact player for the Cardinal, having scored two goals and gotten a pair of assists while having shot the ball 21 times with nine of them being on goal. Kohler is also second on the team in total points with six and has started six of the team’s first seven games, having played 383 minutes. In her most recent game, she got the start against USC in the 2-1 win, where she scored one goal on two shots.
F Allie Montoya- Junior
Montoya has continued to be a prolific passing forward, having been key in helping the Cardinal attack be one of, if not the best, in the nation. Through seven games thus far, Montoya has started six of them, totaling 376 minutes while being tied for second on the team with two assists and having recorded two points. Having taken 10 shots, she has had three on goal. Against USC, she started the game and took two shots en route to helping Stanford take home the 2-1 win.
G Haley Craig- Senior
There have only been two games so far where Stanford’s opponent has scored a goal and Craig has been a big reason why, having made 15 saves (.882 SV%) in seven games, only allowing one goal against San Diego State and another in the team’s most recent game against USC. Her career so far has seen her win a Pac-12 championship in 2022, making the College Cup in 2023 and being named to the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023.
MF Shae Harvey- Sophomore
While she may not have the flashiest stats, having only one goal and one assist, Harvey has been extremely instrumental in leading the attack, playing a Sergio Busquets like role in terms of distribution and passing and being a facilitator when it comes to creating opportunities on attack. Having started all seven games, Harvey is second on the team in minutes with 555 and has three total points so far this season. Out of the seven shots she has taken, four have been on goal. Her career accolades include making the NCAA Championship All-tournament team, the All-Pac-12 third team and the All-Pac-12 freshman team last season.