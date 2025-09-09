Stanford Athletics: Another Week Means A Lot of Action Around Campus
Stanford sports keep rolling. Summer may still be on the forefront of everyone's mind at Stanford University, but when it comes to the student-athletes, they are back on campus and in full swing for their respective sports.
Many sports are already deep into their campaigns, with both men's and women's soccer among the nation's best while other programs, like the football team, are still looking for a win. Aside from soccer and football, there are plenty of other sports to enjoy on campus.
Last week saw a ton of great games and matches, but this week, fans and alumni can look forward to so much more action that is set to take place. From the soccer pitch, to the pool and everything in between, there is a sport for everyone to enjoy. Below, is the full schedule of sports for the week of Sept. 8. All times listed are Pacific Time.
Tuesday, Sept. 9
Women's volleyball at Missouri (6:30 p.m.)
No. 8 men's soccer vs. Saint Mary's (7 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 11
Men's tennis vs. Cal (all day- in San Francisco)
No. 3 women's soccer at Clemson (3 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 12
Men's tennis vs. Cal (all day- in San Francisco)
Men's water polo at UCSB (12 p.m.)
Field hockey vs. Ohio (3 p.m.)
Women's volleyball vs. Utah State (6 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 13
Men's tennis vs. Cal (all day- in San Francisco)
No. 1 men's soccer at Syracuse (4 p.m.)
Football vs. Boston College (7:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 14
Men's tennis vs. Cal (all day- in San Francisco)
No. 1 women's soccer at Pittsburgh (10 a.m.)
Field hockey vs. Michigan (12 p.m.)
Men's water polo at UCSD (12 p.m.)
Women's volleyball vs. UC Davis (3 p.m.)
This week marks the first one of the fall sports season where a contest takes place almost every day of the week. In prior weeks, especially before Labor Day weekend, games/matches took place later in the week. But with sports entering the heart of their seasons, with many already beginning conference play, contests become even more high stakes.
And with at least one sport winning a national championship for 49 straight years—an NCAA record—this season marks a very special one for Stanford Athletics, where a national title from any of the athletics programs on campus would extend the streak to 50 straight years with at least one national champion and put Stanford in very, very rare territory.
For the football team, the home opener against Boston College is a very crucial one. Sitting at 0-2 after losing to both Hawaii and BYU, the Cardinal are in dire need of a win in order to save their season and stay in bowl contention.
It will also be not only the first ACC contest of the season, but former NFL head coaching foes Frank Reich and Bill O'Brien will face off for the first time in college—with two of them formerly head coaches in the AFC South, meeting twice per year.