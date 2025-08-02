Stanford Men's Soccer Ranked Among Top-15 in Preseason Rankings
The beginning of the Stanford men’s soccer season is just a few days away, and fans are getting excited about the start of a brand new campaign.
On August 1, the NCAA officially released their preseason top-25 rankings. Stanford’s name was on the list, coming in at No. 13. The 12 teams ahead consist of: #1 Vermont, #2 Marshall, #3 Ohio State, #4 Denver, #5 SMU, #6 Wake Forest, #7 Pitt, #8 UMass, #9 Clemson,, #10 San Diego, #11 Indiana, and #12 Dayton.
Of the 18 ACC teams competing next season, the Cardinal rank fifth, behind SMU, Wake Forest, Pitt, and Clemson. They face three of those five next season: SMU at home, Pitt at home, and Wake Forest on the road.
The Cardinal are one of the nation's best programs, winning three national championships, in 2015, 2016, and 2017. They also have made numerous NCAA Tournament appearances, and proven that they are one of the best programs year after year.
Last season, the Cardinal reached the round of 16, before playing #1 Ohio State, drawing 0-0 at the end of regulation and eventually falling in penalty kicks.
The Cardinal didn’t fully reach their goals last season, but look to improve in 2025. They return their top goal scorer, midfielder Zach Bohane, who scored five times and assisted on three last season. Their second top scorer, Shane de Flores, returns as well. He had four goals and three assists in 2024. They'll also have senior Will Cleary in the midfield, who had four assists last season.
Their offense looks terrific going into 2025, but their defense looks solid as well. Their starting keeper, Rowan Schnebly, returns for the upcoming season as a redshirt junior. Twin brothers Palmer and Fletcher Bank will be key pieces to their defense/midfield as well.
They have goal scorers, they have a strong midfield, they have defenders, and a strong keeper. Overall, this team looks absolutely phenomenal. Palmer is a redshirt junior, while Fletcher is a senior.
As the August 21 regular season opener approaches, Stanford plays three quick preseason games: Against San Francisco (8/10), CSU Bakersfield (8/12), and Cal Poly (8/16), as they gear up for the 2025 season.
The hope for Stanford men’s soccer is to compete for a national title this year, and they may have the roster to do it. They'll need to make some gains either in development or new additions to the roster, but Stanford's soccer programs are always in the mix at season's end.
Stanford's No. 13 ranking to begin the year is a testament to where they stand entering the season, and gives fans hope for the upcoming year.