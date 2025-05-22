Stanford Men's Soccer Schedule Released
Stanford soccer will be back in just a few months. After a solid showing last season where the men's program finished with nine wins, five losses, and six draws, the Cardinal are ready for a strong 2025. Earlier this week, their team schedule was released, announcing some fun exhibitions, non-conference games, ACC matchups, and rivalry games. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for 2025.
The Cardinal begin their exhibition schedule on August 8, where they take on three early matchups to get fans excited for the season. Those games are against three California rivals, San Francisco, Cal State Bakersfield, and Cal Poly.
The real season begins on August 21, where they begin by playing four games in the Bay Area, with three of those on The Farm. Stanford hosts Sac State on the 21st, Denver on the 24th, then goes to Santa Clara on the 28th, before finishing their regional stint at home against UC Davis. Then, conference play starts.
Stanford travels east to Louisville, KY to play the Cardinals opening up the ACC campaign. It will likely be a soft landing for Stanford, as the Cardinals failed to win a game in conference play last season.
The Cardinal then came home for another Bay Area matchup, this time against Saint Mary’s on September 8. They follow with another away game, this time in Syracuse, NY to take on the Orange on Saturday, September 13. Stanford then comes close to home again, but meets San Jose State on the road on Wednesday, September 17.
At that point, Stanford has a nice three game stretch where they get to stay at home. They start with Virginia Tech on the 21st, followed by now non-conference opponent Oregon State on the 24th, and then Boston College on the 28th. They follow that up with a road trip to Winston-Salem, NC, to take on reigning ACC Champs, Wake Forest on Saturday, October 4. .
Following a week's rest after the Wake Forest game, Stanford gets to prepare for Pitt on October 11, the leader in conference play the season before. They'll then host San Francisco, this time for a regulation game on the 22nd before meeting SMU on the 26th.
Stanford ends their season on the road against Cal, where they look to take home a rivalry win, after blowing their eight year non-losing streak last season.
The Cardinal have a schedule that will provide them with some chances to make some noise going into 2025, and have a great opportunity to build off of last season.