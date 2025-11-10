Stanford Women's Soccer Makes History, Has a Shot at More
Stanford women’s soccer just made history. After a long season of ups and downs, the Cardinal battled to a 14-1-2 record with wins over top teams all season. And now four months into a long season, Stanford has finally reached one of their ultimate goals.
On Sunday afternoon, Stanford took down Notre Dame in a thrilling ACC Championship game. The Cardinal have secured their first ACC trophy in just their second season in the new conference.
The game began quietly, with neither team able to score for the first 25 minutes, but it was Allie Montoya that was able to get the Cardinal rolling, with an assist from Jasmine Aikey at the 28-minute mark. That 1-0 score would hold into halftime.
But what followed was absolutely absurd. Aikey, despite being out of the box, shot a curling ball that swerved into the top corner, giving Stanford a 2-0 lead just a minute and a half into the second half. It was one of her best goals of her career.
Notre Dame was able to turn the tables, however, with Izzy Engle hit a tough chip shot to put the Irish back in reach with 22 minutes to go. Six minutes later, Charlie Codd equalized the score at 2-2, putting tons of pressure on the Cardinal squad. The Fighting Irish controlled the ball for most of the rest of regulation, but Stanford held strong.
The horn sang, and the clock reached zero, with the score tied at two at the end of regulation. Stanford and Notre Dame would each make pushes in overtime, but neither side would break, forcing penalty kicks to decide the championship.
The Irish hit their first three shots, followed by the Cardinal hitting three of their own. But on Notre Dame’s fourth shot, Morgan Roy's attempt was blocked, putting Stanford in the driver's seat. Stanford and Notre Dame followed up with makes, meaning the final shot to seal the deal was on star Allie Montoya—but she was blocked.
Penalty kicks went to sudden death, and both teams went to take an extra shot. The drama didn't last long, as the Irish missed their first shot, which set up Stanford with another chance to get the victory. Charlotte Kohler bagged the final goal to win Stanford their first ACC Championship.
The Cardinal’s win is a program changer. It is their first ACC championship ever, providing an amazing push for Stanford this season. But now they have one more goal—to win the College Cup. The tournament selection show will be on Monday at 1 p.m. (PT), and the first round will take place this coming weekend.
The Cardinal have already achieved some of their goals, but still have one more in mind, and certainly have a shot to win it. They also have a chance to be the first national title winner for Stanford this year, which would make them the program that extends Stanford's streak to 50 consecutive years with at least one national championship for the school.