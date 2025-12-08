Stanford Women's Soccer Playing For National Championship

The semifinal matches of the College Cup took place on Friday night, before the National Championship on Monday afternoon. In the first game of the weekend, Florida State took down TCU in a defensive 1-0 battle, paving their way to a national championship appearance. But the biggest win of the night was the Stanford Cardinal, who took down ACC rival Duke in the semifinal.

Early in the game, the Blue Devils looked phenomenal. They dominated offensively, and were able to get into the attacking third with ease. But it didn’t lead to any scoring. Finally, Stanford got an attacking opportunity, and forced a free kick. Jasmine Aikey lined up and found the near post for an early Cardinal goal that ended up being the difference in the game.

WHO ELSE BUT JASMINE AIKEY? 😏@StanfordWSoccer gets on the board!



📺 ESPNUpic.twitter.com/U3GwckUla3 — The ACC (@theACC) December 6, 2025

After an eventful first 10 minutes, the game got more competitive but less eventful. Neither team was able to score again heading into the half.

In the second half, both teams had tons of chances, but neither could convert. As time ran out, both teams ran out of steam, and Stanford came out with a huge victory to put themselves in the championship game.

Stanford was able to dominate all game on both sides of the ball. The Cardinal looked phenomenal, and deserved their booking to the national championship game. Stanford has made it to the final four each of the past four years, but they have not been able to bring home the trophy. On Monday, they're hoping that the third time will be the charm.

Stanford will take on Florida State in the national championship. The game will take place at 4 p.m. (PT) for Stanford fans. The game will be live on ESPNU, and will play in Kansas City, MO.

Both programs have been elite this season. The Cardinal are led by an awesome attack with Jasmine Aikey, redshirt senior Andrea Kitahata, and senior Allie Montoya, but they also have great defense, highlighted by senior Elise Evans, and midfielders such as junior Mia Bhuta. The entire roster is incredible, and their dominant wins all season long are evidence of that.

The Seminoles are great as well. While they didn’t have the same success as Stanford in 2025, they ended up in the same title game. Stars such as Jordynn Dudley lead the way for Florida State. With great coaching and a fun roster, the Noles will be a great matchup for Stanford this Monday.

The two programs matched up in the regular season back in October, where Stanford won a 2-1 thriller down in Tallahassee. Goals from Andrea Kitahata and Charlotte Kohler helped the Cardinal get that victory, and it will be interesting to see how Stanford switches up their scheme, if at all, from that win earlier in the season.

The game this afternoon is going to be one to watch. This will also be another early chance in the 2025-26 calendar for Stanford athletics to bring home a national championship for the 50th straight season.

Recommended Articles: