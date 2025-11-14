Taking a Look at the Stanford Sports Schedule for the Weekend
What a weekend in store for Stanford sports. While the football team enjoys a week off before preparing head-on for a big matchup against Cal, other sports on campus will have competitions this week, giving Stanford fans plenty to look forward to.
Winning at least one national title in 49 straight years, the 2025-26 academic year is a big one for Stanford, as the university looks to win its 50th straight national title in a sport.
For sports such as women's soccer, the No. 1 ranked Cardinal rolled through the ACC Championships, beating Notre Dame in the final and are now a heavy favorite to win the national title. Starting their NCAA tournament run this weekend, the Cardinal are ready for a deep tournament run.
And while soccer begins its NCAA tournament run, other sports such as men's and women's basketball are just starting their seasons, where they will look to prove that they have what it takes to make tournament runs of their own next year.
This weekend will be an action-packed one in the world of Stanford sports, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Stanford sports schedule for the weekend.
Friday, Nov. 14
All day: Men's/Women's Swimming & Diving at Texas
All day: Fencing (North American Cup) in Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m. (PST): Women's basketball at Washington State
6 p.m. (PST): Women's soccer vs. Cal Poly (NCAA Tournament)
7 p.m. (PST): Women's volleyball vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Nov. 15
All day: Men's/Women's Swimming & Diving at Texas
All day: Fencing (North American Cup) in Fort Worth, Texas
All day: Sailing (ICSA Match Race Championship)
All day: Sailing (PCCSC Open Fall Championship)
Time TBA: Baseball at Cal Poly (Fall Ball)
1 p.m. (PST): Men's Water Polo at Cal
3 p.m. (PST): Wrestling at Cal Baptist
For fans of those Olympic sports, there is plenty going on this weekend. While a majority of them are on the road, they are available to follow with a stream still TBD. For fans of sports such as water polo, Stanford and Cal always play good games against each other, with both programs among the best in the nation.
Last winning a national championship in 2019, Stanford, along with Cal, UCLA and USC make up the 'Big Three' of top water polo teams in the nation, with one of those schools winning every national title since 1997.
In terms of women's basketball, it may be early in the season, but given the amount of star power that the Cardinal were able to sign coming into the season, they are a team to watch. There are several other strong teams in college basketball as well, but expect the Cardinal to be competitive in the national title race.
Lots of fun things are happening in the Stanford athletic department this weekend, so with football on a bye week, take full advantage of what else Stanford University has to offer.